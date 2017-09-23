Indian delegation vrooms ahead at Gwangju Ace fair Korea

This is a great year for our country as Indian delegation has got its first pavilion at the Gwangju Ace Fair 2017. It is the Asia Content and Entertainment Fair which was held from 21-24 September in South Korea. The venue was Kimdaejung Convention Center, Gwangju, Korea. The exhibits were of broadcast, audiovisual, game, animation, character, edutainment and all types of licensing content.

The programs included exhibition, global cultural content licensing, meeting,

international forum and seminar and special events.Ministry of culture, sports and tourism of Korea / Gwangju metropolitan city was the organiser. Touted as the biggest cultural content marketplace in Korea, there were 1:1 business meeting with international & domestic buyers and exhibitors. In 2016 there were 2,156 meetings. First two days had B2B activities while the last two days had B2C events. International Forum and Seminar included various academic forum & seminar of new culture trend.

There were also various Events for spectators like VR(Virtual Reality) Pavilion, Board game competition, cosplay,etc.The Exhibition Hall exhibited CATV Content, Animation Content, Character / Licensing, Edutainment, Mobile / IT, VR(Virtual Reality) Pavilion, Licensing Plaza,International Symposium, Special / Fringe Events.

Animationxpress Team was present in the event and we got an overview of everything.

On day 2 during the morning time the mayor and commissioner of Gwangju met with selected business leaders personally from Korea and other countries over tea. Thereafter they visited the leading exhibitors from Korean broadcast. This was followed by an inaugural address. After this, the guests were invited for a welcome lunch with the tradition of starting with red wine. The meetings between the buyers and sellers started from 9 am. These were pre arranged and very well organised with the complete schedule printed properly and the interpreters helped in translating.

Our team spoke to Sushil Bhasin, Bhasin studios, Bangalore; president of Media and Entertainment association of India.

What do you think about this event?

Sushil: This ace market in Gwangju, Korea, is very promising especially when we want to target the effect market. Lot of countries like China, Vietnam, Singapore etc. all come here and write content. Yesterday, we had 12 meetings out of which 10 were really interesting ones which is a really good figure. We have also garnered lot of interests from many and other opportunities apart from selling content, is selling services and co-production, which is very popular here. So we are looking keenly into these markets.

He added, “The arrangements by the organisers are commendable because the meetings sailed though smoothly, and were strategically arranged. The buyers who have come here, have come with great seriousness. And there are buyers from all over the world. Out of the 12 meetings yesterday, only one was with a Korean, the rest were with delegates from various parts of the world.The present day is also going well. The market is really good in terms of buying as well as selling contents.

Do you have any expectations from the market for the rest of the day?

Sushil: Yes, absolutely! We expect to receive some service as well, just like yesterday. And not only from Korean market, we also expect visitors from various other places as well. Namely Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Brazil and a lot more places.This is my third year at Gwangju, and in those three years, we have developed delegations to come here, like around 10-12 companies, and done good business.

“I got good connections,” said Rocksalt Interactive’s Deepak Jadhav. “I met some of my previous clients from Turkey and Germany here.” For animation co-production, he was not quite happy but for gaming, “I was definitely benefitted,” he exclaimed.

“Rocksalt is full-fledged into gaming and when I showed my portfolio here, most people were really happy and appreciated the work. I have gotten three concrete leads,” he smiles. “I never expected the market to be so positive. I will visit again.”

“The market is good- short and focussed,” said Jugnu Kids’ Kamal Ahuja who visited the market for the first time. Positive of his meetings turning out to be good, he is hopeful that his content will be acquired for various languages. “It seems like Asian markets are much better,” he said, sharing his plan to also visit ATF.

“Overall, it’s a beautiful country with amazing people,” he adds. “The staff was very organised and helpful.”