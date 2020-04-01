IN10 Media signs content partnership deal with ZEE5

IN10 Media, a network with myriad offerings in the media and entertainment sector, has announced its two-channel content partnership deal with ZEE5.

With this deal, ZEE5 will live stream IN10 Media’s infotainment channel EPIC TV, and a youth-centric, 24-hour music channel ShowBox.

With the integration of both these linear television channels on ZEE5 app, users now can watch quality content from EPIC TV’s diverse tales about India, as well as ShowBox’s original and innovative musical programmes anytime, anywhere.

Commenting on the deal, IN10 Media Syndication and Acquisition AVP Adita Jain said, “At IN10, our constant endeavour has been to make our unique bouquet of content available through various avenues and platforms for the users’ as per their preference. With an increasing number of people consuming content on-the-go, our association with ZEE5 reinforces our commitment of providing high-quality content with easy accessibility. Our vision is to truly utilise the digital space and continue to explore opportunities to expand our content offering nationally and globally.”

EPIC TV’s wide library of high-quality, India-centric content comprises of leading marquee shows like Regiment Diaries, Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha, Indipedia, Umeed India and more. It is the only infotainment channel available on ZEE5, adding new flavours to the platform’s existing content library of 100+ originals, movies, news and its brand-new gamiﬁcation.

ShowBox recently ranked the fourth most-watched musical channel in the country (as per BARC Week 10-11 2020 data), offering various shows like ‘YO! Wassup’, an interactive show wherein viewers can send their picture to be displayed on the channel along with a message; ‘Swag Star’, a fun interactive chat show with known and budding artists; ‘Super hits with Drama Queen Swati’ a compilation of super hit songs with famous Red FM RJ- Swati; ‘Music Box Office’, a weekly show reviewing latest musical videos, and albums.

“We believe in providing content across languages, genres and clusters, as we aspire to be the super-app of entertainment. The larger vision at ZEE5, is to be able to build a rich repository of varied content across genres that makes a ZEE5 an investment for an individual to enjoy content viewing anytime, anywhere,” added ZEE5 India business development and commercial head Manpreet Bumrah on the partnership deal.