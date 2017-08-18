Image Comics undergoes ‘Evolution’ with a new unpredictable horror series!

Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment are all set to create a new global phenomenon in the comic series Evolution. They have united writers like James Asmus, Joseph Keatinge, Christopher Sebela, and Joshua Williamson with artists Joe Infurnari and Jordan Boyd for creating it.The new unpredictable horror series will be launched with an oversized debut issue this November.

“Society now moves at an exponentially rapid pace. Our technology processes information faster than our biology is capable of handling,” says Keatinge. “Evolution explores what happens when this goes awry when humanity is left behind by its progress, venturing into unexpected, horrifying directions.”

Asmus adds, “If reading this book is anything like writing it, it’ll be a disturbing, thought-provoking and cathartic ride through some very real anxieties about shifting society, what lurks inside us, and realising just how few guard rails there are keeping us safe. But with enough twists, body horror, and murder that keep it fun!”

The synopsis goes like this: Human evolution has taken millions of years to get to the stage it’s reached in Evolution. But next week, we become something new. Around the world, humanity is undergoing rapid and unpredictable changes, and only three individuals seem to notice that their world is being reborn. But what can they do about it?

“Horror is a slippery and weird genre,” says Sebela. “Not everything scares everyone else the same way. But I know what I want out of mine: long tendrils of dread, a fog of doom, deep conspiracies, monsters—especially the human variety—and loss. Evolution’s horror focuses on that sense of loss, one that can be as deadly as a psycho in a mask. Loss of control over our world, our lives and even our bodies, it’s everything we’re always facing but in a much bloodier package.

Evolution #1 will be available in stores on 15 November 2017.