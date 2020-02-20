Illumination’s Minions strut the runway with UK designer Bobby Abley

In anticipation of this summer’s Minions: The Rise of Gru theatrical release, Illumination’s Minions have joined the ranks of London’s high street with UK designer Bobby Abley, who launched a new collection inspired by the world’s biggest animated franchise of all time at London Fashion Week. In a first for the designer and the blockbuster Minions franchise, the 18 February catwalk is followed by the launch of the Bobby Abley x Minions diffusion line that debuts exclusively at Primark stores today (19 February) supported by a display window at its Marble Arch flagship, instore POS and a heavyweight online and social media campaign.

Bobby Abley’s catwalk show is always a highlight of London Fashion Week, and this year was no different as models took to the runway to preview Abley’s AW2020 collection which takes a trip to 1970’s California – drawing on the area’s vibrant subcultures.

Joining him on this colourful journey are Illumination’s expressive Minions who have been put to work on a series of bespoke prints including an Argyle silk design, denim printed with an op-art Minions graphics and a neoprene Minions camouflage. Key shapes in the collection include extra short and extra-long kimono-inspired robes, and oversized sweatshirts and shirts playing with the proportions of Minions verses humans. Workwear-inspired dungarees and boiler suits are also featured.

Fashionistas can say ‘Bello!’ to the new ‘inspired by’ collection available at Primark following the runway show on 19th February. The range is displayed in a creative execution that has been curated and directed by Bobby Abley himself. The speed to retail is a direct reaction to the ‘see now, buy now’ movement that is reshaping the traditional lag time between the runway and retail shelves, and it also reflects Primark’s dedication to delivering on-trend fashion at affordable prices.

Abley is renowned for his unique and inspired designs that draw upon animated characters, showcasing them in a whole new light. His special gift for injecting humour to the world of fashion has catapulted him to the upper echelon of the profession and has made the fresh designer a favourite of celebrities and influencers.

This new partnership sets the stage for Illumination’s new movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is set to hit theatres worldwide this summer.