IGX is back with its fifth edition

India’s largest and longest-running consumer gaming festival, IGX, an initiative by Event Capital, powered by Western Digital and co-powered by Loco is scheduled to take place on 21 to 22 March 2020 at NESCO, Mumbai. IGX is India’s ultimate fan experience for gamers to come and explore the world’s most exciting and fastest-growing market. From hands-on gaming experiences to panel discussions and workshops to cosplay showcases to multi-platform e-sports competitions, IGX has something for everyone.

Commenting on the upcoming festival, IGX founder Sameer Desai, said ” Over the last five years, IGX has delivered an unparalleled gaming experience to Indian consumers through blockbuster games, cutting-edge hardware, multiplatform esports, panels and workshops, cosplay and more. We look forward to welcoming gamers and industry leaders to the fifth edition of IGX this month for an experience never before seen in India.”

IGX brings together the biggest brands from around the world and the hottest games across all platforms under one roof. Also, one can meet top gamers present at the festival like Dynamo Gaming, TSG, Neon Man, Rawknee, Alpha Clasher amongst others. It represents all things gaming and some more! The festival previously has attracted over 120 brands and over 90,000 visitors over the previous editions.

Speaking on this, Event Capital CEO Janak Vora said, “We are delighted to bring the fifth edition of IGX in India and Event Capital being a frontrunner, creating an IP for this genre on this scale. This event includes various experiences where participants will get a chance to meet the top gamers at the one-of-a-kind event. 2020 is all set to be the year when Gaming technologies will become more affordable and accessible. We look forward to give the best experience to everyone and make it bigger than ever.”

Being India’s largest and longest-running gaming festival, IGX has become synonymous as a destination where all gamers can come together to enjoy and celebrate their passion. From free-play zones featuring the latest blockbuster games and experiential booths showcasing cutting-edge gaming technologies to competitive tournaments across popular games, the event is sure to be every gamer’s dream come true. IGX is also known for hosting the country’s largest gaming cosplay competition. In 2019, gaming was all about going mainstream in India penetrating across ages, gender groups, and geographies. 2020 is all about expanding that growth. Primarily driven by online and mobile gaming, the sector has had a steady growth at a CAGR of 22 per cent and is likely to touch $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2020 in India.

Talking about the collaboration, Viacom18 Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, head Ferzad Palia said, “At MTV, we are always looking to diversify our offerings for the youth and esports as a category has seen substantial growth in India over the past few years. We have seen great success with esports content on MTV in the past. As the unscripted entertainment destination of Young India, we are delighted to present IGX to our audience, both on television and on digital”.

MTV is the official broadcast partner for the fifth edition of IGX. The channel will be airing a 30-minute episode of the gaming extravaganza. In partnership with India’s Biggest Gaming Festival, MTV viewers will witness the coming together of the most exciting gaming technologies, latest blockbuster games, conversations around industry and culture of gaming, entertainment and tons of experiences on 27 March 2020 at 10 PM. Digital natives need not fret as IGX will also be available on Voot.