IGL organised Quarantine International Gaming Tournament to raise funds for COVID relief

Indian Gaming League (IGL), e-sports platform tied up with Round Table Asia Pacific, a non-profit organisation to host a Quarantine International Gaming Tournament from 15 May to 17 May 2020. The tournament was attended by international participants along with the regular users of IGL. IGL conducted one game a day and managed to raise close to 75K that will be donated towards COVID-19 relief with the help of Round Table. There were a total of 150 participants from all across the world with gamers from India securing the winning positions.

IGL live streamed the tournament on their YouTube channel which witnessed 80K Views. The tournament started at 18:00 hrs and required a registration fee of Rs. 500/- which was made on iglnetwork official post. With a total pool of 90K for three games, 30K was allotted per game from which 15K was awarded to the winner; 10K to the first runner up and second runner up awarded 5K.

Indian Gaming League (IGL) founder and director Yash Pariani, says “We wanted to curate a concept revolving around gaming with a cause and an initiative aiding healthcare workers and Covid-19 relief. It shows the power of the esports community and how we were able to organise this tournament in less than a week and raise these funds in just under three days.We look forward to hosting an even bigger tournament in the coming weeks to aid the true heroes, the health workers who are actively combating Covid-19 on the front lines.”