If ‘Kung Fu Panda 3′ had to be dubbed by Bollywood stars, who would have fit the role

Loved by audiences of all age, Kung Fu Panda is one of the most loved movie series and the third instalment of the franchise – Kung Fu Panda 3 was certainly a humorous continuation of the life of Po, the Panda. From accidentally being considered as the Dragon Warrior to fighting villains through his new age Kung Fu, Po has become a fan favourite because of his colourful humour and action style. As the Hollywood film is going to premier on Star Movies, here is a look at which Bollywood stars could have lend their voices to the movie and the cast!

Po, The Panda – Ranveer Singh

The ever colourful and vivacious Po, could best be played by Ranveer Singh. His goofiness could not be portrayed better than anyone but him. Singh’s liveliness and energy would bring a fresh vibe to Po’s character!

Li, Po’s Father – Saif Ali Khan

Po’s father has been played by Bryan Cranston and Jackie Chan previously. However, the loving lost father could be well depicted by Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan suits best as he has a mature voice along with the required goofiness for this character.

Master Shifu – Aamir Khan



Who could best play the honest and sincere Master Shifu, always known for abiding the rules to attain perfection other than the perfectionist himself – Aamir Khan. The seriousness and the sense of humour that is needed for this character can be convincingly played by him.

Kai – Arjun Kapoor

The villainous Kai who is also amused with Po’s uniqueness and ludicrous nature needs a very strong voice behind the character. This can be best played by Arjun Kapoor who is known for a voice with that extra edge.

Tigress – Priyanka Chopra

The sensual yet fiery tigress, who essays the role of Po’s friend and the sincere student, could be played by Priyanka Chopra. A good blend of sensuality and seriousness could be best demonstrated on-screen by her.

Monkey – Abhishek Bachchan

The unpredictable and funny warrior, who is as goofy as Po himself can only be essayed by someone who is quite like him, and it’s none other than Abhishek Bachchan. The serious yet funny actor can lend his voice to Monkey making him stand out from the rest.

DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 3 will premier on TV this Saturday, 19 March, 2017, on Star Movies at 1pm and 9pm.