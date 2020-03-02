IESF reveals first titles for 12th Esports World Championship, Israel

IESF is very pleased to announce that eFootball PES series, Tekken 7 and DOTA 2 are the first titles announced for the 12th Esports World Championship in Eilat, Israel.
KONAMI’s eFootball PES series will return for its second year as an official game title at the Esports World Championship. With its long history of international appeal, eFootball PES series is a natural choice for international Esports competitions.
Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Tekken 7 will also return to the IESF Esports World Championship. The popular 1:1 fighting game was first released in 1994. At the 11th Esports World Championship in Seoul, world-famous Korean Tekken athlete “Knee” won the gold medal for South Korea.
DOTA 2, developed and published by Valve Corporation, is one of the most popular Esports titles in recent years. Played in matches by two teams of five players, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game enjoys enormous global Esports following. Sweden was the gold medal champion at the 11th Esports World Championship in Seoul with a team that included gamers “Chessie”, “Xibbe”, “Charlie”, “EGM”, and “s4”.
IESF President, Colin Webster, stated, “It would be an honour to have the defending world champions for eFootball PES series, Tekken 7 and DOTA 2 attend IESF’s 12th World Championships. IESF’s 12th World Championships to be held in Eilat in November 2020 promises to be the most well-produced world championships ever. Without doubt, such World Championships is the jewel in the crown.”
Colin then added, “Special thanks must be extended to the publishers of the titles for the use of such titles. Without the continued support of the publishers, Esports would not be the most vibrant sport in the world.”
IESF is looking forward to seeing all the world’s best national teams represent their countries in these titles and more at IESF’s 12th Esports World Championship in Eilat, Israel.