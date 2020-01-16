HyperX launches alloy origins core tenkeyless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, recently launched a new product to its lineup of gaming keyboards – HyperX Alloy Origins™ Core. Featuring HyperX Red mechanical switches, the new keyboard is built for performance and longevity with a shorter actuation point and 80 million click rating. The new HyperX Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboard is now available at leading retail and e-tail outlets at rupees 10,900. It is backed by a limited two-year warranty with HyperX support.

Alloy Origins Core maximizes desktop real estate with a space-saving tenkeyless layout for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard features RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. For added durability, stability and flexibility, Alloy Origins Core is built with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body and the USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is detachable.

HyperX, “The Alloy Origins Core was designed specifically for TKL keyboard fans, offering gamers a high-performance HyperX RGB tenkeyless keyboard option. HyperX is excited to release the new Alloy Origins Core featuring HyperX red mechanical switches”

Alloy Origins Core features a Custom Game Mode, allowing users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. Equipped with HyperX NGENUITY software, Alloy Origins Core offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects1. With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins Core profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. The keyboard also includes 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.

Specifications:

Keyboard

Switch: HyperX Red Switch

Type: Mechanical

Backlight: DIP RGB LED

Light effects: Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels.

On board memory: 3 profiles o Connection type: USB Type-C to USB Type-A

Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

Key rollover: N-key mode

LED indicator: Yes

Media control: Yes

Game Mode: Yes

OS compatibility: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key Switches

Switch: HyperX Red Switch

Operation Style: Linear

Actuation Force: 45g

Key Travel Distance: 1.8 mm

Total Travel: 3.8 mm

Life Span (Keystrokes): 80 million

Cable

Type: Detachable, Braided USB Cable

Length: 1.8 m

Dimensions

Width: 360.0 mm

Depth: 132.5 mm

Height: 34.5 mm

Weight (Keyboard and cable): 900 g

1 Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software