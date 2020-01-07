HyperX kicks off 2020 with all-new PC and console gaming lineup at CES

Committed to expanding its high-performance product line since its inception in 2013 with gaming headsets, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, today announced new additions across its award-winning gaming accessories and memory lineup. The newest products being shown at CES include the Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset, Alloy Origins RGB gaming keyboard with HyperX Aqua mechanical switches, Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse, FURY Ultra RGB gaming mouse pad, as well as FURY DDR4 DIMM and Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory modules. HyperX also revealed two new ChargePlay Clutch solutions for convenient charging and docking of Switch Joy-Con controllers and mobile devices.

The new additions come off the heels of major HyperX market milestones – with over 10 million gaming headsets, one million gaming keyboards and 65 million memory modules shipped in 2019 – and leading market share for PC-compatible headsets according to the latest NPD data. Since developing the first HyperX Cloud gaming headset in 2014, HyperX has produced 30 headset models, establishing itself as a leading PC and console gaming headset brand and moving into the lifestyle market with its Cloud MIX line of headsets and a full network of ‘We’re All Gamers’ lifestyle brand ambassadors spanning different backgrounds – from Grammy award winner Post Malone to JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics.

“With an unwavering commitment to the ‘We’re All Gamers’ philosophy, the HyperX CES lineup reflects our evolution of catering to enthusiast PC gamers to console gamers to mobile gamers and beyond.Whether competing in an online PC tournament or playing the latest title on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation or Xbox, HyperX’s latest gaming peripherals and memory solutions provide the best in class for gamers as we drive HyperX to the next phase of growth,” said HyperX.

The latest HyperX line of products add new levels of comfort, convenience, customization and performance are designed to enhance gameplay at all levels.

HyperX Cloud Flight S– Building on the success of Cloud Flight, Cloud Flight S is a wireless headset offering up to 30 hours1 of battery life and features free-standing Qi certified wireless charging.2 Sporting a closed cup design with 90-degree rotating ear cups, Cloud Flight S provides an immersive in-game audio experience with HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound3 and 50mm drivers broadcasting at 2.4 GHz. Cloud Flight S includes a detachable microphone with LED mic mute indicator. The PC, PS4 and PS4 Pro ready headset also comes with intuitive earcup controls to adjust game and chat volume that is customizable using HyperX NGENUITY software

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard– Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard is built using tactile HyperX Aqua mechanical switches and features RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. The keyboard features an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finish for durability and stability, plus a space-saving layout to maximise desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable. Alloy Origins offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects.5 With on-board memory, users may save up to three Alloy Origins profiles for on-the- go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. The keyboard also includes 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid– Pulsefire Raid RGB is an ergonomic mouse designed for gamers who need additional buttons for key binding or to execute a variety of commands. Pulsefire Raid is designed for accurate, fluid and responsive tracking, without acceleration, featuring 11 programmable buttons and a Pixart 3389 sensor for accuracy and speed with settings up to 16,000 DPI. Customizable6 native DPI settings allow gamers to monitor settings with an LED indicator. In addition, the mouse includes Omron switches with 20M click reliability. Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY allows gamers to set macros, adjust DPI and customise RGB lighting effects.

HyperX FURY Ultra– The FURY Ultra mouse pad features a radiant 360-degree RGB light ring and light bar that is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. The gaming surface utilises a micro-textured hard surface with anti-slip rubber base that offers performance, speed and stability.

New HyperX FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB Speeds– FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB modules are cost-effective, high-performance upgrades for Intel and AMD’s latest platforms. FURY modules include Intel XMP Certified or XMP-ready profiles and are ready for AMD Ryzen. FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB will now be available in 3600MHz and 3733MHz frequency versions, 8GB and 16GB modules, and kit capacities up to 64GB.

New HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM Capacity Additions– HyperX Impact DDR4 offers powerful performance for small form factor machines. Impact DDR4 offers Plug N Play7 features for automatic overclocking to the highest published frequency within the system speed allowance and is Ryzen and Intel XMP-ready in capacities up to 32GB modules and kit configurations up to 64GB.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch– The ChargePlay Clutch charging case for Nintendo Switch features 6000mAh battery and LED charge level indicators. The charging case offers detachable rubber Joy-Con grips and a kickstand for gaming in tabletop mode. The charging case provides convenient and secure docking via USB Type-C connector.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile– ChargePlay Clutch for mobile offers a secure docking system that will clutch the mobile device tightly and is equipped with rubber-textured controller grips. The ChargePlay Clutch is certified fo r Qi wireless charging and offers a removable 3000mAh battery pack that doubles as a power bank with LED charge indicators and a USB port.

The new HyperX products will be on display and demonstrated at CES during CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital Experience and in the HyperX demo suite at the Venetian Hotel (Tower Suite #29-335), 6 to 9 January.

Availability

The new products will be available later this year through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets in selective regions