HyperX announces the availability of official Xbox Licensed Wireless Gaming Headset

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, announced the availability of its latest wireless gaming headset officially licensed by Xbox, CloudX Flight. CloudX Flight offers signature HyperX comfort with up to 30 hours of battery life1 for extended wireless gaming on one charge.

CloudX Flight takes comfort to the next level, sporting durable adjustable steel sliders on its headband and HyperX signature memory foam for extended gameplay. CloudX Flight offers a closed cup design, 50mm drivers for immersive in-game audio and 90-degree rotating ear cups. Control features are conveniently built-in to give users the ability to adjust LED effects, mic mute, power, and volume. A detachable noise-cancelling microphone with an LED mute indicator provides clear communications when talking with teammates or during chats.

“We are proud to expand our licensed Xbox gear lineup with the CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset.The CloudX Flight gives gamers and HyperX fans wireless freedom with the comfort and sound they expect from HyperX,” said HyperX senior manager console business Andrew Ewing.

CloudX Flight features a built-in headset chat mixer with easy adjustment controls to balance chat and game audio as well as adjust overall volume, mic mute and power off controls. The CloudX Flight also features mic monitoring. The headset is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord and compatible with Skype and Mumble.

CloudX Flight uses 2.4 GHz wireless frequency. It features pliable leatherette and high-quality memory foam for signature comfort and dynamic drivers with crystal-clear highs, mids and lows to keep users immersed in gaming.

Availability

The HyperX CloudX Flight is available for $159.99 US MSRP through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on the HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset and global availability, please visit the HyperX CloudX Flight product page.

HyperX CloudX Flight Specifications:

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 20Hz–20,000Hz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sound pressure level: 113dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 2 per cent

Weight: 288g

Weight with mic: 298g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (1m)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100Hz-10,000 Hz

Sensitivity: -51dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

1 Tested at 50 per headphone volume with LEDs off