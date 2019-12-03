Hyderabad: India’s new animation hub

Are you hungry for Indian animated fresh content? Today the animation industry is betting big with all other businesses in media and entertainment sector in terms of profit, creativity and uniqueness. Among all other cities including Hyderabad being being at the forefront is aiming to become the hub.

In recent years Hyderabad has witnessed tremendous growth and dynamism in the animation sector in the last few years and has far outperformed in all other sectors. Ernst & Young advisory services partner Ashish Pherwani highlighted at the FICCI EY report that animation and VFX industry has scaled up by 18 per cent in 2018 to reach Rs 78.9 billion marks.

Having been the beacon of the Indian animation industry, Green Gold has paved the way for vistas of aspirants and young animators. Many have followed suit after the success of Green Gold’s successful IP creation of Chhota Bheem. In a candid conversation Green Gold Animation founder and CEO and TVAGA president Rajiv Chilaka highlighted the fact that how “there has been a surge of animation studios in recent years which has helped the industry to have a strong foothold in the city. The excellent output is there for all to see.”

In 2019 the brand has set a benchmark among all others by expanding the IP Chhota Bheem into plush toy business. In addition to that, over the years the IP and the businesses around have also helped in creating job opportunities for professionals in Hyderabad as well as around the world.

“ I am happy to say that Chhota Bheem has and is playing an important role in decision making when it comes to animation as a career in Hyderabad,” says Chilaka.

In addition to the industry beacons, the present Telengana government is playing a pivotal role in supporting and developing the animation industry with various policies among which the proposed plan of creating IMAGE Tower which will be “the ultimate destination for animation, gaming and entertainment in the country,” Chilaka expressed. The state policies and the creation of IMAGE Tower will aim to transform the animation ecosystem as it aims to create job opportunities, new investments and the rush of creating more and more animated fresh content.

The State government has been and is offering training and degree programmes to the students in this sector to get employed. Skill development among the students is the key to get jobs in the sector and that is what Government is constantly pushing into. Over the years the animation industry has generated great employment scope and has offered career opportunities across a range of profiles – from technology-based jobs such as scanning, compositing, digital ink and paint, and designing to creative guys like visual-effects supervisors, 3D modellers and character animators.

In addition to that Hyderabad’s IndiaJoy media and entertainment festival in collaboration of Telengana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) and Govt of Telengana, has become one of the most important platforms in the world for media and entertainment corporations to engage in businesses by attracting investors and delegates from around the world. India Joy has witnessed over 30,000 visitors converged over the course of four days on its second edition this year and has continued to became a catalyst for Indian media, gaming and digital entertainment companies on the global scale.

With the rise of employment scopes lay the responsibility of creating original content and feeding the audience. Green Gold Animation is all in for creating original content, which includes ideation, new stories, and new characters. It is quite obvious that the efforts that go into animation and creation are huge.

“Our success in creating exciting characters and shows both in India and across the world has helped us to grow the animation market here and at the same time create opportunities for the ever-growing animation students. We have a long way to go, but yes I am happy that Green Gold is contributing immensely to the animation industry in Hyderabad and we will continue to do so in the future,” Chilaka added.

With the advent of technologies, opportunities, skilled professionals, investments Hyderabad is flourishing in the animation business by satiating audience’s hunger for content.