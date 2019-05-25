Hulu to debut animated series, ‘The Bravest Knight’

Hulu will debut its original animated kids series, The Bravest Knight. The 13-part animated children’s series is based on Daniel Errico’s book The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived.

The show features T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy) as Sir Cedric, Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales, We Bare Bears) as young Cedric’s troll sidekick Grunt, Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) as Nia. The opening theme song was written and performed by Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and activist Justin Tranter.

The new series features a household with two dads (Sir Cedric and Prince Andrew), making it one of the first children’s television series with an openly gay main character. Sir Cedric — now grown up and married to the prince of his dreams — The Bravest Knight recounts personal tales of his journey. He shares his story with his adopted 10-year-old daughter Nia, who is training to become a brave knight herself. Through these tales, Nia learns important values such as honour, justice and compassion; proving that knighthood is much more than slaying dragons.

The show joins Hulu’s impressive kids original content offering, including Holly Hobbie, Find Me in Paris and Doozers alongside its acquired library of premium kids and family content.

Created by Big Bad Boo Studios, the first five episodes of the series will debut on 21 June, followed by additional episodes later this year.