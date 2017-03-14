HP opens up Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India, aims to support ‘Digital India Dream’

HP today unveiled its first Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India, a facility dedicated to demonstrating innovative solutions developed locally that have the potential to digitally transform the country. In alignment with the government’s Digital India initiative, HP has built the facility to offer solutions with technological innovations.

Helmed by the company’s Digital India Business Unit, the 4,000 square-feet facility aims to showcase multiple solutions for sectors such as education, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing. Developed in collaboration with over 25 system integrators that include top IT software companies, the CoE will be used as a platform to exhibit solutions relevant to government and businesses.

The Center of Excellence was inaugurated by Government of India, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Law and Justice, P.P. Chaudhary. “HP’s Center of Excellence is a perfect showcase of the Government of India’s Digital India vision. It will allow government and non-government stakeholders to have a practical understanding of the solutions making it easier for decision makers to take a step forward towards comprehensive digitisation of the nation,” said Chaudhary.



With its expansive partner network, HP has a proven record of delivering national projects for Indian railways, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and digitisation projects for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and several state governments.

Commenting on the launch, HP Asia Pacific and Japan, president, Richard Bailey said, “As we work to create technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere, we recognise that India is at the threshold of a huge digital transformation. HP is committed to providing innovative technologies to empower people across all segments of society, and we are proud to partner with the Indian Government to bridge the digital divide. With this Centre of Excellence, we will demonstrate solutions that enable and improve security, mobility, healthcare and education.”

The CoE showcases futuristic technologies in security and surveillance through command and control center, mobility and healthcare with digital ICT labs, e-health centers and telemedicine and education with Digital classrooms.

“HP India over the years has delivered transformational technology solutions to help make the Digital India vision a reality,” said HP India, MD, Rajiv Srivastava. “Our Centre of Excellence aims to demonstrate solutions built on our best-in-class technology to address the growing digitsation needs of the government and enterprises alike,” he added.