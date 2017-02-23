HP launches its gaming brand, ‘OMEN’ in India

HP today made the debut of its gaming portfolio in India – OMEN, featuring an array of products built for gamers combining its latest in PC innovation. The portfolio will be available starting 15 March, 2017 on their website, select HP World stores, leading ecommerce portals.

The Omen brand looks forward to unify HP’s gaming portfolio under one name.

Commenting on the launch HP India, MD, Rajiv Srivastava said “Gaming in India has seen rapid expansion and adoption in the recent times. The time was right for us to introduce our gaming portfolio to further our strategy to provide unparalleled consumer experience. ‘OMEN by HP’ is for gamers who need their PC to deliver a great experience while also allowing them the flexibility to choose the level of performance and design that fits their needs. We are excited to bring the OMEN portfolio to India.”

The new portfolio including five notebook models and one desktop model.

“We understand the needs of a gamer and the ‘OMEN by HP’ portfolio aims to address them at all levels. The new OMEN platform offers the features gamers rely on – power for battling on the go, graphics for smooth gameplay, great storage and advanced thermal cooling to tackle the latest games. The portfolio comes packed with high quality accessories in partnership with SteelSeries and are engineered to deliver aggressive performance,” said HP India, senior director, personal systems, Ketan Patel.

“The gaming market in India has certainly been growing at a fast pace. Not just serious gamers, but also a large and growing community of casual gaming enthusiasts has been driving the demand for gaming-specialized devices. Given HP’s leadership in the PC category in India and their record of bringing innovative products to the market, entry into the gaming segment seems to be the right step forward.” said IDC India, research director – India and South Asia, Swapnil Bhatnagar.

‘OMEN by HP’ India Portfolio will include:

OMEN (OMEN 17 and OMEN 15) Laptops would be available in two variants 17.3” and 15.6” screen sizes. The series also includes OMEN Keyboard, headset, mouse and mousepad, all in association with SteelSeries.