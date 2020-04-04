How to play ‘Teen Patti’: the best online game you can play at home

The best online card games were inspired from traditional card games played in social gatherings namely weddings, festivals like Diwali, and other occasions with friends and family. Thanks to evolutions in gaming technology, the best online card games can now be played in the comforts of your home.

If you’re familiar with Solitaire, the rules are very similar to the best online card games like Teen Patti. The big difference is that these online card games can be accessed easily through mobile phones and computers, and you no longer have to sit with other players and a deck of cards, but just stay anywhere at home you find most convenient. The advantage of online card games is you can play alone wherever and whenever you want to and one of these brilliant online card games that’s gaining popularity in Indian households is Teen Patti.

What Is Teen Patti?

Teen Patti is similar to poker and is coined from the famous British card game, 3-card brag. Indians who play the best card games frequently also call Teen Patti Indianpoker. In fact, there’s a Bollywood movie named after this online card game.

This online card game was launched in 2013 and can be accessed via Facebook or through the Teen Patti app on Google Play or Appstore. Like Candy Crush, this app became an instant social media success with over 40 million users and 3.5 million players engaging in this online card game daily.

One interesting reason that this online card game is considered to be the best game to play at home is because of its easy accessibility. As long as you have an internet connection, you can play anytime and anywhere. There’s no need to take out a deck of cards when you’re playing this fun online card game.

In its early stage, no real money can be won out of playing Teen Patti, but still, it stirred up excitement among the players because they competed with each other using millions of digital chips. You have to keep a sufficient amount of digital chips in order to level up in the online card game. As the game progressed, Teen Patti was added to online casinos in India so players can now earn real money which makes it an even interesting online card game.

How To Play Teen Patti?

Before starting the game, it is required to select the minimum wager first. This game involves a pack of 52 cards without the joker, three to six players can join one game. The dealer deals out one card at a time until every player gets three cards. There will be no more cards dealt, discarded, or picked in the duration of the game. Once everybody gets three cards, players place their minimum stake in a pot. Players will place a bet on who will have the best hand.

There are two types of players in the game. One is the blind player, while the other is the seen player. A blind player’s cards are all faced down on the table. This means that he doesn’t know what his cards are. He can place a bet, which is the same as the current stake, but it should not be twice more. A seen player can see his cards before making a stake. His bet should be at least twice the current stake but not more than four times.

Betting now begins clockwise from the dealer. Every player will place an additional bet in the pot. One’s bet depends if he is a blind or seen player and the current stake. The player who stays longer than the rest of the players and with the highest ranking wins.

Is it legal to play Teen Patti in India?

Being a game of skills and not a game of chance, Teen Patti is legal to play involving real money. This online card game requires a good amount of skill in order to understand their hand against other player’s hand. Like other games, bluffing is also needed here in order to have an edge over the competitors. It is also important that the player knows when to call and when to fold.

Apart from developing skills in playing this game, one also needs to have self-control in spending money. Although this is fun to play and gamers have the chance to bring home a good amount of money, it isn’t good to spend all your money on betting for a game.

Yes, Teen Patti is a compelling card game that has taken the online gaming industry by storm. Many players are hooked with the game as it captivated the heart of gamers. There are two options to play the game. First, at a mobile casino, which can be accessed through the browser. Second, by downloading an app from either Google Play or the App Store.