How are VFX studios celebrating Diwali this year!

The VFX industry has been lighting up the visual content for decades now. With creativity and dedication, VFX artists work round the clock to perfect VFX shots on the screen despite tight deadlines. In fact, visuals are so realistic and seamless sometimes that we hardly realise the amount of creative effort gone into creating the VFX imagery on the silver screen. Have a look at how some of the leading VFX studios that have Illuminated images on screen are celebrating the festival of lights this year.

Excerpts

redchillies.vfx

Having dished out world-class VFX shots and bagged multiple awards over the years, redchillies.vfx has virtually been the standard-bearer for the Indian VFX scenario. While they leave no stones unturned in lighting up and creating visually- alluring VFX shots, their workplace’s Diwali theme looks nothing short of phenomenal.



“Each year, the festival of light is celebrated in the office with pomp and splendor, brightening the path for a vibrant year ahead,” shared a spokesperson from redchillies.vfx.

PhilmCGI

Specialising in 2D/3D animation and VFX offerings for a variety of platforms, philmCGI has emerged as a go-to site for OTT platforms. Their recent VFX work in the popular series Sacred Games has wowed the audiences. The traditional real-life Diwali vibe at their VFX studio is looking just as fantastic as their reel-world offerings.

“Diwali at philmCGI is very simple where we as a whole team be it animation or VFX come together to celebrate as one. We host a traditional day lunch followed by some fun in the studio and a Puja on Laxmi Puja day,” noted philmCGI director Arpan Gaglani

PixelD

Pixel Digital Studio has been garnering praise for their VFX work with movies like Baraam, Reva and recent Oscar-entrant Gully Boy. The enchanting office decorations for Diwali are sprucing up the festive vibe. Here are some pictures. Their dedication towards work is immensely inspiring.

“Pixel Digital Studio wishes everyone a very happy Diwali. For us at Pixel, it has has been a very hectic and satisfying year. This Diwali has brought three prestigious Awards to the films we have done in the post-production. Looking forward for more creative and successful films in the future. Our boys and girls are busy working on many projects even though Diwali is here. So Diyas in the VFX department are symbols of Work is Worship. Happy Diwali to Animation Express and all our friends in the industry”, shared Pixel Digital Studio head of operations Pushpa Koshal.

NYVFXWAALA studio

Having proved their VFX prowess in a number of Bollywood movies, NYVFXWAALA studio is a noted name in the industry. Their VFX artistry in the movie Padvatmat is a case study in itself. They currently have their hands full as they are entrenched in the upcoming movie Tahnaji The Unsung Warrior’s post-production VFX work. The fervour of the festival is evident in the pictures!