‘Hotel Transylvania: The Series’ debuts on Disney Channel, 25 June

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana and Sony Pictures Animation announced the debut details of their new animated series Hotel Transylvania: The Series, which is set to premiere on Disney Channel on Sunday, 25 June, 8 pm ET/PT. The series is based on the film franchise of the same name.

The 26 x 22 minute series, produced at the Nelvana studio in Toronto, focuses on the teenage years of Dracula’s daughter, Mavis, and her three closest friends Hank N Stein, Pedro and Wendy Blob. With Dracula away on “Official Vampire Business,” Mavis finally sees her chance to show her father what she can do. With the help of her friends, she decides to put her brilliant ideas of how to run the Hotel into motion, but enter Aunt Lydia, Dracula’s older and much meaner sister. While Mavis and friends are ready to let loose and have fun, Aunt Lydia pushes for even more order and tradition at the Hotel.

New episodes will debut every night at 8 pm from the premiere till 29 June, with Hotel Transylvania checking in to its regular time slot beginning Sunday, 9 July at 8:30 pm. The first episode will launch on the Disney Channel app, YouTube and VOD outlets on Tuesday, 20 June. Ahead of the series premiere, three new animated shorts will follow Mavis and her dad Drac as he prepares to join the prestigious Vampire Council. The shorts will air starting 4 June, and will be available on the app and YouTube channel.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Disney Channel to share the visual and epic storytelling of Hotel Transylvania: The Series with audiences worldwide,” said Nelvana, president, Scott Dyer. “Working with our partners at Sony Pictures Animation, we are excited to build on the incredible global success of the franchise and bring the world of Hotel Transylvania to the small screen and family-friendly digital platforms.”

Hotel Transylvania (2012), directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, made US $358.4 million at the worldwide box office after setting a September opening record in the US, and was nominated for a Golden Globe, two VES awards and seven Annie Awards. A sequel, also directed by Tartakovsky, debuted in 2015, breaking the September opening record and marking SPA’s biggest opening. The third feature is due on 13 July, 2018.

“We are so excited to expand the Hotel Transylvania franchise into television,” said Sony Pictures Animation, executive producer, Rick Mischel. “We look forward to bringing the prequel to audiences worldwide and to sharing the hilarious adventures of a younger Mavis and her monster pals. As we look to the upcoming launch of the original short Puppy! in theatres this summer and Hotel Transylvania 3 in 2018, the television series will keep the franchise fresh and the characters will become a part of families’ everyday lives.”

Hotel Transylvania: The Series is distributed in the US by Sony Pictures Television, while Nelvana Enterprises handles distribution outside the country.