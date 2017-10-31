Hollywood VFX Supervisor Nick Davis joins MPC India

MPC India have announced a new addition to their team, as internationally acclaimed visual effects artist Nick Davis has joined them as the VFX supervisor.

With as many as 27 years of experience and some major Hollywood projects such as Batman Forever, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and lately King Arthur: Legend of the Sword under his belt, Davis is a seasoned professional with numerous accolades to his name too.

He has also won an Academy Award nomination for his work in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and a BAFTA for Tim Burton’s taste-bud tugging Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Nick Davis now becomes a part of MPC’s international VFX roster that boasts the likes of Gary Brozenich (Pirates of the Caribbean), Adam Valdez (The Jungle Book), Erik Nash (The Mummy), Guillaume Rocheron (Ghost in the Shell).