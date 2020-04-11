hoichoi brings Live TV through FTA channels on its app and website

hoichoi has announced a Live TV section on its app and website.

The Bengali streaming platform has inked a deal with a certain ‘Free-To-Air (FTA) Channels’ that will simultaneously broadcast on hoichoi.

However, hoichoi has gone a notch higher to create its own segment- ‘hoichoi Channels’ which will have chosen curated content from hoichoi’s vast library of movies and shows where the user will not have to discover or search a specific content. This segment is differentiated by genres; an initiative by hoichoi to increase engagement on the platform, to cater to audiences of all ages.

Over the time, hoichoi has witnessed significant growth in its consumption on TV devices like Fire TV, Android TV, Mi TV, Apple TV and Roku. A major reason for this spike has been the growth in its 35+ users who have now become one of the top demographic segments for hoichoi. Most of these people prefer and enjoy the functionality of a TV channel, and thus, hoichoi has decided to curate some of the best content from its library to cater to these users.

Though a few OTT platforms in India have already integrated a Live TV section, hoichoi has become the first OTT platform to create its own segment of Live Content Binge Watch. The user interface is that of a television with a lot of premium movies and web series, all in one app.

The Hoichoi channel sections have been divided genre-wise and is part of the current hoichoi subscription. The FTA (Free-To-Air) segment is free of any cost for customers along with the hoichoi free tab.

The genres are : ‘hoichoi Blockbusters’ with unlimited blockbuster Bengali movies; ‘hoichoi Comedy’ with series and movies (including Bengali comedy classics) that trigger a laughter riot; “hoichoi Free’ with non-stop entertainment from Bengali movies, short films, and a few hoichoi Originals; ‘hoichoi Family’ with hit Bengali movies including family sagas; ‘hoichoi Classics’ with all the legendary films by maestros like Satyajit Ray, Piyush Bose, Arabinda Mukherjee and others; ‘hoichoi Thrillers’ with gripping stories of revealing mystery by the favourite sleuths from the hoichoi library.

In addition to these, the TV channels that can be accessed on hoichoi at zero cost are: Kolkata TV, that not only provides news 24*7 but also entertainment; Sangeet Bangla, one of the top Bengali music channels, acting as a perfect media partner to reach the target viewership; Bangla Talkies, another music channel that has break-free compilations to karaoke and retro to romantic; DD Bangla, the classic Doordarshan in Bengali, consisting of classic serials, infotainment series, cartoons, news and more; Aamar Cinema, a 24-hour Bengali movie channel for the mass that ‘Bangliana’ (bengaliness); and Sadhna News, a 24*7 Hindi news channel.