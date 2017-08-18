Superman is back in the new poster of Justice League!

Even while we were deliberating about the new poster of the Justice League released earlier this week, there comes another one. And this time, it features the man we were all contemplating about!

Yes, Superman, whose storyline in the upcoming Justice League has kept everyone in the dark, marks his return to the superhero team.

The Man of Steel could be seen levitating at the centre of the poster as the team gears up to take on the might of Steppenwolf and his army of ‘parademons’. Whilst the final scene of Dawn of Justice suggests it was merely a foregone conclusion that the Kryptonian would return, this is the first time that he features in the same frame as the rest of the ‘league’.

So what was a poorly kept secret is finally official. Superman does return. Now all that’s left is to witness it on the big screen!

Are you getting the jitters already?

A Warner Bros. Pictures distribution, Justice League rolls into cinemas on 17 November 2017.