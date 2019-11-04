Here are the major announcements from the BlizzCon 2019

Blizzcon 2019 kicked off on 1 November with grand opening ceremony followed by developer panels, community nights, esports tournaments and their BlizzCon special announcement.

At the start of the opening ceremony, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack briefly addressed last month’s controversy over Hearthstone player Blitzchung’s Hong Kong statement and his suspension. Brack apologized, but didn’t get into specifics, change the suspension, or speak to how Blizzard would treat such issues differently in the future.

That controversy hasn’t completely blown over. Protesters have gathered outside the Anaheim, California convention centre sporting “Free Hong Kong” signs while giving away free t-shirts. Check out our liveblog for ongoing coverage of the protests.

Hearthstone Descent of Dragons , is Hearthstone’s next expansion and it includes more dragons compared to the initial one. It was just announced by Hearthstone creative director Ben Thompson on-stage at BlizzCon, who promised “more dragons than has been in any set before.” The surprise: Hearthstone is getting a new mode, called Battlegrounds, inspired by the auto battle genre which will be available in beta soon. The brand-new auto-battling game mode introduces a fresh, strategic, 8-player experience to Hearthstone. In Battlegrounds, one can take on the role of a familiar hero straight out of Hearthstone history, craft a powerful board of recruited minions, and face-off in an action-packed series of duels until a single winner is crowned!Descent of Dragons releases on 10 December and will wrap up a narrative arc that’s been running throughout 2019 involving the League of E.V.I.L. battling a coalition of good guys led by the League of Explorers.Thompson said Descent of Dragons comprises a handful of new mechanics and an entirely new keyword: Invoke. Invoke is tied to Galakrond, progenitor of all dragonkind—a super powerful new hero card that can be upgraded through three different forms. Interestingly, these transformations can occur while Galakrond is in your deck. It seems a little like C’thun, insofar as other cards with the Invoke keyword on will trigger the transformation buffs. Battlegrounds is everything one know and love about Hearthstone – familiar minion types such as Murlocs, Mechs, and Demons , keywords, and cards – but played in a way you’ve never experienced before.

World of Warcraft’s next expansion is called World of Warcraft Shadowlands. Sylvanas Windrunner, fallen leader of the Horde, has pierced the veil between Azeroth and the realm of the dead, setting in motion a series of events that threaten to upset the cosmic balance between life and death. Azeroth’s heroes will confront the wonders and horrors of the afterlife as they deal with the consequences of Sylvanas’ actions. It releases next year and will take players to an alternate realm of death and decay where they must choose one of several factions to align with to fight against Sylvanas. Shadowlands is now available for pre-purchase in-game and through the Blizzard Shop!

