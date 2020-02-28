Henry Cavill might join MCU as Wolverine through ‘Captain Marvel 2’

We’re possibly going to get a new Wolverine on screen!

Immortalised by Hugh Jackman for 17 years, the clawed mutant will now be played by Henry Cavill in Captain Marvel 2 alongside Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. Jackman’s stint with Wolverine ended with Logan.

If reports and rumours are to be believed, Cavill will be introduced as Wolverine at the MCU. Since Disney acquired Fox Studios, Marvel has been looking for ways to add a few X-MEN characters into the MCU. Last August, rumours of Cavill joining the Marvel brigade also made rounds.

Earlier in February, Marvel announced that Wolverine will be teaming up with Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel #17 comic book to be launching in April. Marvel boss Kevin Feige is also now in charge of Marvel publishing.

Captain Marvel #17’s synopsis goes like – It’s poker night at Casa Danvers, and with Wolverine, Monica Rambeau, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, Jessica Jones and Ms. Marvel all in the game, Carol might just lose her shirt. But who – or what – is THE NEXUS and why is it ruining this much needed R&R!?!

Spider-Man is also rumoured to join Danvers in Captain Marvel 2.