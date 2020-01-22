HBO Max assents satirical animated comedy, ‘The Prince’ based on The Royal Family

The Royal family and limelight are synonymous to each other. With them making headlines even more after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties, there’s going to be a satirical animated comedy series based on them.

Titled, The Prince, the series has been ordered by HBO Max from Family Guy and Will & Grace fame producer and screenwriter Gary Janetti, who has nearly one million followers on Instagram for the same, and has garnered international attention.

The Prince is described as a sharp, satirical perspective of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he looks at the trials and tribulations of being a royal child. Written and executive produced by Janetti, the series will follow a cartoon version of the six-year-old Prince, voiced by Janetti himself, spilling the royal“tea” on his family, followers and the British Monarchy.

HBO Max original content head Sarah Aubrey told Deadline, “We’re so excited to bring the world Janetti has created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet. We can’t wait to see what he does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

The Prince also features notable characters in George’s life such as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister Charlotte, his modern Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-grandad Philip and of course, his ‘Gan Gan’, Queen Elizabeth II.

The makers have also roped in an excellent voice cast including – Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as Owen, butler to George, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.