Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Mantis to star in Avengers: Infinity War

While Marvel reveals the appearance of its main characters in the future films through a teaser at the end of each movie, some characters are always a surprise (pleasant, mostly). The anticipation of seeing a new character in a Marvel feature and which special powers will it possess to make it worthy of being an Avenger, is always high. Regarded as the movie with highest number of superheroes, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War have been successful in keeping their fans hooked on to disclose who will be the next superhero to feature in it.

Thanks to Vin Diesal, we knew the fact that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ would soon be seen joining hands with the ‘Avengers’. Now, it has been revealed that a new character from the team will also be a part of Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer features the new character Mantis, who has the power to know someone’s feeling by touching them. Mantis’ role is comical as revealed in the trailer; however nothing can be concluded before the movie is released. Portrayed by Pom Klementieff, Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 posted a comic book cover of her character fighting alongside the Avengers, on Instagram. And if that wasn’t a clear indication, her recent photo wearing the Infinity War hat cleared all the doubts as it confirms her role in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers saw the union of Captain America (Captain Roger), Hulk (Dr. Bruce Banner), Iron Man (Tony Stark), Thor (crown prince of Asgard), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) and Hawkeye (Clint Barton) under Nick Fury, fighting against the demonic forces Loki brought from Asgard.

Along with the excitement of the new characters, there is also apprehension of an inclusion in the list of villains. If Hydra wasn’t enough, the list got an addition in the form of the super-villain Thanos, who appeared first in Guardians of the Galaxy. Thanos poses a major threat to the universe as he is on a mission to collect all the Infinity Stones and mount them on his Infinity Gauntlet, which will make him Omnipotent – having control over time, space, mind, soul, reality and power.

Avengers: Age of Ultron saw three new superheroes – Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch and Vision. Pietro Maximoff also known as Quicksilver – the twin brother of Scarlet Witch – can move at superhuman speed. Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch can engage in hypnosis and telekinesis. Vision, the third addition to the superheroes, is created by Ultron and wears one of the six Infinity Stones on his brow. What was particularly striking about Vision was his ability to lift Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, a sign that he is fit and capable to rule the world, bringing his sense of justice to light.

Though we witnessed Black Panther and Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, there’s no official confirmation from the makers of Infinity War if they will be part of the movie. However, there are strong rumours of them joining the team.

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) who was not only seen in his solo movie but also in Captain America: Civil War, where he was on Steve Roger’s side, will also be a part of the movie. Along with him, Doctor Stephen Strange who is shown having a conversation with Thor in the post-credit scene of Doctor Strange was a clear indication that he will play an important role in Thor: Rangnarok, and now it’s official that the sorcerer will join the ‘Avengers’ team.

What kind of role Mantis will play in Avengers: Infinity War can only be predicted after we get to learn about her role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. With all these incorporations in the Infinity War, what we are awaiting the most is how Marvel will weave them together to fight the super-villain and simultaneously create humour out of the stark differences in the abilities and characteristics of these heroes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to release on 5 May, 2017 and Avengers: Infinity War releases on 4 May, 2018.