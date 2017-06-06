Green Gold planning to make live action ‘Chhota Bheem’ and ‘Baby Bheem’ animated show

Sequels and spin-offs are now a common phenomenon in animation. Take the franchise Hotel Transylvania which is now coming up with an animated TV series and animated shorts that are spin-offs of the movie series. The three Kung Fu Panda movies were a delightful watch; as also were the series Ice Age, Cars and The Smurfs. Now joining the race is Green Gold Animation’s highly popular Chhota Bheem.

Speaking to a news agency, founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation Rajiv Chilaka said that they are planning a live-action film around the kids’ favourite character. “It’s still a work-in-progress idea. But we do plan to make a live action film featuring Chhota Bheem and real actors, possibly stars if we can bring them on board,” Chilaka said.

And what’s more, they are also working on an animated show called Baby Bheem! Super Bheem has been a highly successful show, along with various other adventures of the superhero and his bunch of friends. Now fans of the character will see the more notorious avatar of Bheem in his infant form. The news sure gets us thinking what will the baby Bheem be up to! Will he feed on laddoos and laddoos alone, or sneak into the kitchen and steal all kinds of delicious items? Will he be the guardian of his baby friends or only resort to pranks and antiques to harass the bad guys?

Well, whatever it may be, we sure expect a lot of cuteness and bursts of laughter on the way.

Watch the space for more updates.