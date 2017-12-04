Graphic India’s ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’ chronicles the making of the legend of Baahubali

The epic historical fiction of Baahubali has gained a cult status ever since the first movie rolled out in 2015. S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus took the country by storm with its gripping tale and grandiose projections such that it became the norm itself. Eight months after the release of the concluding second installment, the legend of Baahubali continues to live on.

Graphic India, one of India’s leading comic publications, turned the whole saga into an animated series, but with a twist as the fans can now explore the events transpired before the Kalakeya invasion as depicted in the first movie.

In Baahubali: The Lost Legends, Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are still both young princes of Mahishmati. The two brothers are competing to rule the greatest kingdom of its age and the epic adventures they must endure to prove they are worthy to inherit the crown.

Graphic India co-founder and CEO Sharad Devarajan further explains why one must keep an eye on the show: “The animated series will feature new, never-before-revealed stories about the characters from the film including Prince Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, Kattapa and Sivagami as well as dozens of new characters that will expand the world of Baahubali and reveal hidden secrets for millions of fans. The series will follow the relationship between the two brothers as they journey across the kingdom of Mahishmati, uncovering hidden mysteries, stopping ancient terrors and defending their people from danger.”

“Fans of the film will also be very familiar with the characters and settings portrayed in the animated series, yet it’ll make for a unique viewing as it is in a era before which the film begins and really shows the seamless rise of the two princes into the characters that we see later on in the movies.”

Additionally, the young Baahubali of the series is a far cry from his heroic version of the movies as the crown prince of Mahishmati is only getting accustomed to the royal aristocracies and remains a warrior in the making. “He is still struggling with many of the challenges that arise as he also faces the conflicts between his ‘dharma and justice’. Sometimes following one’s dharma and upholding the law may conflict with what may feel morally right, and the young Baahubali will face many of these internal turmoils that eventually shape him into the great hero we all witnessed in the movies,” he added.

Stretched across 13 episodes in the first season, The Lost Legends is co-written by Devarajan himself alongwith Graphic India EVP creative Jeevan Kang and Graphic India’s senior writer Ashwin Pande, whilst executive produced by Devarajan, S.S Rajamouli, Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, Jeevan and Ashwin.

The whole idea of an animation series sprung after realising the potential in director Rajamouli’s vision of the epic fantasy, with possibilities of animated shows, comics and other transmedia storytelling mediums to project the story. Devarajan explains, “We shared the same passion for world-building and what they had achieved with Baahubali was one of the most ambitious and inspiring projects to have come out of India — very much the same type of mission we are on at Graphic India to spark a creative renaissance in this country across new genres and stories.”

For all the success of the show too, Rajamouli had to have an instrumental role in it, for the creator of the whole franchise was actively involved shaping a drama for the smaller screen too, and just as fascinating. Right from script building to character designing; from the animated series to even comics, the film-maker made tremendous contributions in materialising the project. “Rajamouli played a significant role in helping us craft the stories which expand upon the world he created. He was a mentor to all the people working on these projects and it was a valuable learning experience for all of us as well.”

So is the show the one to carry the legacy of Baahubali forward? “The film captured hearts all over and of people of all age groups, from eight to 80, and regardless of the region. Baahubali: The Lost Legends is targeting the same wide spectrum of audience. Adventure, action, intrigue, betrayal, war, romance, bravery and heroism will be at the heart of the series, delivering the same feeling to the audience that they loved in the movie.”

“Through comics and animation, millions of fans will finally be able to experience secret stories and hidden legends about the world and characters from Baahubali,” he concludes.