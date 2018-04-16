Graphic India partners with ShareChat to release Motion Comic Series, ’18 Days: The Mahabharata’

Graphic India and ShareChat, India’s vernacular social network platform, announced the release of 18 Days: The Mahabharata, on the latter’s mobile platform. The motion comic series has already seen huge consumption by ShareChat’s Hindi and regional language mobile users.

“Digital video content for mobile continues to be one of the fastest growing segments in entertainment across India today. We are thrilled to bring our groundbreaking 18 Days motion comic series to ShareChat and their vast regional language audience,” commented Graphic India co-founder and CEO Sharad Devarajan.

Based on the 18 Days graphic novels created by comic book writer Grant Morrison, and featuring art by Graphic India’s EVP creative, Jeevan J Kang, the 18 Days series reinvents the epic Mahabharata myth in a visually new and powerful manner on mobile devices.

18 Days tells the story of three generations of super-warriors, meeting for the final battle of their age, a climactic war that ends their age and begins the current age of man. It is the prototype for every war ever fought, wherein the biggest armies ever conceived of, face one another across the ultimate battlefield to decide the fate of the future.

“Graphic India is committed to developing hundreds of additional motion comics’ videos of our characters for the country’s millions of regional language mobile users – sparking a new renaissance in comic book culture across the country,” added Devarajan.

Since its ShareChat launch on 2 April, the motion comics have so far received over 10 million impressions and have been shared 15,000 times. ShareChat users can currently experience 15 episodes available now, with a new episode added every day throughout April.

“We would like to congratulate Graphic India for crossing the video views milestone on ShareChat. The demand for vernacular Indian content is ever increasing and we are glad that ShareChat is becoming the go-to platform for content discovery among the internet users of Bharat.” said ShareChat CBO Sunil Kamath.