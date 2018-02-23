Govt. of Telangana celebrate International Animation Day in association with TVAGA and ASIFA come together to

Government of Telangana in association with Telangana VFX Animation & Gaming Association – TVAGA and ASIFA India has celebrated International Animation Day(IAD) Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, on 22 February, 2018. IAD is being celebrated every year since 2002 in various cities around India. What started out as a small Animation Film celebration has now blossomed into a remarkable event for all Indian artists and has the support and sponsorship of the state government and multiple organisations throughout India.

The IAD Event was held in Shilpakala Vedika. The director of Baahubali, Sri. S.S.Rajamouli was the chief guest at the event. Other key guests and included IAS principal secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan, TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy, TVAGA VP Sridhar Muppidi, TVAGA secretary Mike Yatham and ASIFA India president Sesha Prasad A.R.

IAS, Principal Secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan, said that “Telangana is poised to create its own media and entertainment global brands. The access to world class education in the space of film, animation, VFX, gaming, AR, VR, performance capture and sound design will help us create new bench marks in Telangana. Government has identified animation, gaming & VFX industry as a key growth engine for the next level of technology exports and employment generation. The government is committed to create a robust AVCGI ecosystem. The state has been the home to some of the leading animation, gaming & VFX companies and aspires to be a leading creative hub in Asia Pacific region. Talent pool plays a prominent role in making this happen. Government of Telangana in association with TVAGA is working on many HR initiatives to promote animation gaming and VFX Industry in the state.”

Over 3000 students from different academies in Telangana participated in the International Animation Day Celebration. More than 100 companies representing the animation, gaming and VFX industries participated in the event.



The IAD celebration included various activities ranging from gaming carnivals, cosplays, workshops, production house showcases, guest lectures,creative competitions. The event facilitated every creative aspirant a great opportunity to meet the industry experts and get the guidance accordingly.

The workshop/seminars included presentation on making of the blockbuster movies including Bajirao Mastani, Shivaay and Dangal which was followed by a panel discussion on how the media and entertainment industry is going to look like – Vision 2025. Panel members Desmo Daram from Green Gold, Siddharth Vasudeva from DQ Entertainment, Srikanth from Discreet Art, Rudra Matsa from Savyasaachi Media, Naresh from Symbiosis shared their interesting insights, proving the industry is taking frog leap, providing great career opportunities for enthusiasts.