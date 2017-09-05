Goodbye Kansas Studios recruits Fredrik Loving and Tobias Dahl to strengthen its North American presence

Goodbye Kansas Studios currently has offices in Stockholm, Uppsala, Hamburg and London. Now their sights are set on Los Angeles as they add two top names to their roster; game development veterans Fredrik Löving and Tobias Dahl as Studio Manager, VP, Executive Producer and Studio Manager, VP Production respectively. Together, they will establish the new office Goodbye Kansas LA.

Tobias joins from EA where he worked at SEED (previously Frostbite Labs) on “Digital Humans” for the company’s interactive entertainment products. Before this, he was a key player at DICE in Stockholm and Los Angeles. Fredrik was general manager and part of the leadership team at DICE, where he was instrumental in the development of the Battlefield franchise, one of EA’s most successful IP’s ever. He has spent the last four years in Los Angeles establishing and building the studio DICE LA.

Goodbye Kansas CEO Peter Levin explains the vision behind these recruitment. He says, “The Goodbye Kansas group has expanded rapidly these last two years, and the demand for our VFX and animation services has grown especially fast within the video game industry. Welcoming Tobias and Fredrik to our family therefore feels amazing, as it will further strengthen our offering towards these clients and also provide us with a very strong platform in the US.”

The excitement upon venturing in a new journey is palpable, as Fredrik says, “I love being part of building something from the ground, and becoming part of Goodbye Kansas feels like coming home, while also giving me the opportunity to create something completely new and unique.”

His words were echoed by Tobias, who feels, “Goodbye Kansas has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting VFX and animation studios globally. Being able to help build this success story feels incredibly inspiring.”