‘God of War’ creative director wants a Netflix Series based on the game

God.
Of.
War.
(At least, I think so)
— Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) January 27, 2020
Many fans are excited with this idea and started speculating as to who could play the role of Kratos. Considering the complex and engaging story of the God of War franchise, it seems like a great idea to develop a TV show adaptation.
Barlog has previously revealed some details about the much-awaited God of War sequel. The sequel is expected to lay emphasis on the relationship of Faye and Kratos and explore Faye’s backstory even further.