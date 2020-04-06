Goafest Abby Awards 2020 deferred for the year due to Coronavirus lockdown

After announcing the postponement of Goafest 2020, The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) announced that both Goafest and Abby Awards 2020 will be deferred for the year. This comes as an inevitable move amidst the prevailing global and national crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Goafest is an annual three day celebration and one of the premier events for the communications, media and advertiser fraternity of the country under one roof. The Abby Awards at Goafest is a notable recognition in the advertising, media and marketing industry, while Goafest is . The Advertising Club and AAAI expressed confidence that both would be back next year on a grander scale.

The Abby Awards saw some of the greatest works being submitted this year and despite a global health pandemic and muted economic condition, the number of entries were at almost at par to that of last year. Such large participation numbers for the Abby awards are a testament to its covetous stature in the industry.

The organisers are evaluating all options about the entries received this year and will take a call upon whether they will be judged next year on a later date.