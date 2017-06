Glimpses from the Hyderabad edition of ‘The Art of Post-Production’

Some snapshots of the Art of post production held at Taj Banjara, Hyderabad on 19 june, 2017. It was attended by several veteran speakers like Guru Vaidya from Adobe, Mahesh Soni from BenQ, Promita Sen and Dora Babu from Makuta VFX. The audience included professionals like video editors, artists and graphic designers in large numbers.