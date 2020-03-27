‘Gigantosaurus: The Game’ launches today

Cyber Group Studios, family entertainment publisher Outright Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe are thrilled to announce that Gigantosaurus: The Game is now available to play on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam.

Families can join in on the fun together, side by side, with 1-4 player action across prehistoric, vibrant worlds, epic racing levels, puzzles and challenges all showcased today in a brand-new launch trailer.

Developed by Wildsphere Studios, Gigantosaurus: The Game is an all new ROARsome adventure based on the world of the hugely popular CGI animated show “Gigantosaurus”. The series is currently airing its 1 st season on Disney Junior worldwide. Season 2 and 3 have been commissioned by The Walt Disney Company, France Télévisions and Super RTL.

“We have always been committed to creating the highest quality video games possible and ensuring they tie-in

expertly to the story-world of the source material,” said Outright Games CEO Terry Malham. “With Gigantosaurus: The Game this process has been easier than ever as Cyber Group Studios has been able to create a title that mirrors

the world of the books and TV show perfectly.”

The first season will also air on Netflix and on major international networks throughout 2020. Gigantosaurus: The Game allows players to explore and race across the vast, prehistoric world of Gigantosaurus in a one-of-a-kind dinosaur adventure. Play as your favourite dino buddies from the show – Rocky, Tiny, Mazu, and Bill – as they discover secrets, solve puzzles and save the day.

“We have had high aspirations for this title from the beginning and wanted to ensure we captured the magic of our premier animated show,” commented Thierry Braille, Vice President Interactive and Videogame Division and Dominique Bourse COO Cyber Group Studios. “Working with Outright Games has allowed us to create something truly special that the whole family can enjoy together at home. With the launch of our first ever video game we now have the opportunity for a brand-new audience to experience the world of Gigantosaurus for the first time ever.”

Gigantosaurus the animated series is based on Jonny Duddle’s bestselling book. Directed by award-winning director Olivier Lelardoux, the series takes preschoolers on exciting comedy-filled adventures as our dino heroes leave their nests and explore the big, wide world beyond. Each episode centres around discovering the mystery of Gigantosaurus – the biggest, fiercest dinosaur of all. As the inquisitive Mazu, playful Tiny, timid Bill, and courageous Rocky aim to learn more about Gigantosaurus, they face their fears, work together and discover that they each have something to learn from him, too!