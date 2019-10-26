Gifts you can buy for gamers this Diwali 2019

The diyas and streets are lit, the sparklers have been bought and the puja ki thali is set, homes are being decorated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali. The best thing about Diwali is markets keep buzzing with festive shoppers and grand Diwali sales both offline and online – to clutch the attention of more and more consumer. The festival of lights is that joyful time when exchanging gifts become common among loved ones and thus it becomes nerve racking to figure out what to gift whom? When it’s for gamers it becomes even more difficult. To simplify that dilemma in finding out gifts we have rounded up five cool gifts to gift the gamers this Diwali.

Nintendo Switch: We all have at least one friend who spends a lot of time in front of a TV playing video games. If your buddy has always longed to buy the Nintendo Switch, now is the best time to get him or her one because it’s available for just Rs 20,799. It might go bit heavier on the pocket side but every penny worth the investment. You can also check out the more affordable Nintendo Switch Lite which is the toned-down version of the Nintendo Switch with limitations of its own However it is available for just Rs 16,099 right now.

Capture Cards: Well online streaming of videos games in India has leaped with time thanks to social media. Today every aspiring gamer aims to play as professional in future either in esports or as a streamer in Youtube,Facebook and Twitch. I am sure there must be someone who aims to become one, and to fast forward their aim this Diwali you can get streaming accessories as a gift. For example you can start with Elgato Game Capture HD60 S which is an unique device, enables you to record PlayStation or Xbox gameplay to a Mac or PC and share it with your friends and fans. With advanced hardware H.264 encoding, you can capture in stunning HD quality, while keeping the file size low.

VR Headset:

VR Virtual reality headset is one such gadget which every gamer have either experienced at least once or it is still slightly out of reach, as some headsets require an expensive gaming computer or an Android smartphone to run excluding Oculus Go which has built-in display and motion tracking feature. There are a lot of VR gadgets available at the market from Vive to Oculus which completely changes the gaming experience into a whole new level. So a VR headset will be convenient for those gamers who want to lift their gaming skills and experience the next level.

Gaming Headsets: If your gamer friend or relative is more interested in the sounds coming out of gaming headset then recently launched HyperX Cloud Earbuds will be the perfect one. The 53mm drivers and enhanced bass reproduction for clear high, mids and lows and it also comes with a closed-cup design and a Detachable noise-cancellation microphone for isolating noise. The flexible, detachable mic can be easily positioned and can be removed when playing music. The headset is currently available at Amazon for RS.4,490.

Games: For gamers the better way to celebrate Diwali is by playing new games Borderlands 3, the next instalment in the award-winning, genre-defining shooter-looter series, is now available worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Borderlands 3 expands and improves many of the key features that made the series a critical and commercial success, while also introducing innovative new concepts to its proven formula and because of the it will be perfect to gift someone.

There are lot of other options to gift your loved ones who are gaming freaks, from comfortable bean bags to wireless controller and it is endless. This is our pick in considering the Indian gamers so now choice is yours. Pick that one gift for Diwali which will make your gamer ones happy and delighted when they receive it. Wish you all a very Happy Diwali!!