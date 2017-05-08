Get to meet the digital video business professionals at the OTTv Mumbai 2017

On 18 May, 2017, Mumbai is set to experience the future at the OTTv Mumbai 2017 Summit at Taj Lands End, Bandra. The summit, organised by Dveo Media and supported by Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI), is dedicated to the new experiences of digital video in India.

OTTv Mumbai 2017 will bring together the major players and leading executives of OTT business in India, to share their views on the present and future strategies, and on the new opportunities that are reshaping the digital video ecosystem.

The key topics that will be highlighted at the summit include the trends in OTT world in India, the content strategies to boost growth and best ways to monetise with freemium and premium models. Can OTT TV challenge traditional TV, will be another point of debate as well as personalisation strategies to better engage viewers and Telco’s video strategy. Other key topics on agenda will focus on whether OTT players are ready to immerse in VR contents, and will evaluate the growth potential of online video businesses and You Tubers impact.

Commenting on the event Dveo Media, CEO and director, Deepak Ramsurrun said, “OTTv Mumbai 2017 will look at the digital video business from the new experiences perspective. The debates will focus on how OTT players can leverage on new content strategy, new technology, new consumption experiences to compete with major operators in the market and best meet the entertainment needs of their viewers. The summit will also explore new opportunities like VR content.”

Over 25 C-level executives and business heads will attend as executive panelist and speaker. They are from Viacom 18 Digital Ventures, Sony Pictures Networks India, ErosNow, ALT Balaji, Vuclip, Zenga TV, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Twitter India, Culture Machine, One Digital Entertainment, Lattu Kids, CA Media Digital, Saregama, Digibooster, ChuChu TV, MCN Digital, PK Online Ventures, Enlighten, RealVision, Digital Art Vre, 360 VRX, Media & Entertainment Association of India, IMCL (Hinduja Ventures), Go Quest Digital Ventures and Saurabh Varma Pictures, Verizon Digital Media Services, Digital Convergence Technologies and Intuition Intelligence. Prajakta Koli and Jayvijay Sachan will also share their amazing You Tuber experience.

MEAI, secretary, Ankur Bhasin emphasised, “VOD and OTT platforms are fast changing the way Indian audience consumes content and can no longer be ignored. It isn’t a surprise that broadcasters, production houses and even giant retailers are vying for a piece of market with their own entities.”

OTTv Mumbai 2017 will be welcoming an audience of up to 150 executives from OTT TV operators, Media & Entertainment Groups, Pay TV operators, Telco’s in TV Business, Content providers, OTT technology suppliers and VR solutions providers. The Registration for the OTTv Mumbai 2017 is almost sold out.

Media & Entertainment Association of India, Culture Machine and Tulsea are the industry partners to OTTv Mumbai 2017 while RealVision, Enlighten, Digital Art Vre and 360 VRX are the VR Partners. AnimationXpress is the Online Media Partner.