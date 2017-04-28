Get a taste of the extended Baahubali universe with its official game from Moonfrog Labs

From the makers of Teen Patti Gold and Alia Bhatt: Star Life, is yet another exciting game in partnership with the enormous Baahubali movie franchise.

Moonfrog Labs, one of India’s known game developers, comes with another game – S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Game on Google Play and Apple App Store. This is a first-of-its-kind game made for the Indian market developed in partnership Arka Mediaworks and S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali, with support from Graphic India. The game belongs to the real-time mobile strategy game genre, where the focus is on skillful thinking and planning to achieve victory.

This game is the official mobile game of the S.S. Rajamouli’s two-part Indian epic historical film, Baahubali, that stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubtti, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The game is not a recreation of the film. Baahubali: The Game takes place in the Baahubali extended universe, where the player gets to be a part of the epic. The game was officially launched on 28 April in four languages simultaneously – Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

With Baahubali: The Game, the players act as ‘Senapatis’ (generals or commanders) who serve the kingdom of Mahishmati, train an army, build defences and join forces with Baahubali, Kattappa and the other heroes of Mahishmati to push back the ruthless. The game gives Baahubali fans a new entry point into the film’s universe as a player, where s/he can experience the challenge of being a general with the command of an army. The game features digital versions of Baahubali, Kattappa, Bhallala Deva and the other heroes of Mahishmati, who the players can include in their army. The end goal is for the player to prove their skills by building the strongest army, the best defended Rajya (outpost), and a working economy with food and gold to protect the kingdom of Mahishmati from the Kalakeya.

This game has been created by the team at Moonfrog Labs, led by award winning game maker Mark Skaggs – director and board member at Moonfrog. Skaggs has previously led teams that created some of the world’s most popular games – such as FarmVille, Empire & Allies, CityVille, Treasure Isle, Lord of the Rings: Battle for Middle-earth and Command & Conquer Generals – and has reached 365 million people with his games.

“We’re using our expertise as game makers to give Indian players the opportunity to experience the characters, environments, and battles in the Baahubali universe up close and personal,” says Skaggs. “Great film franchises like Star Wars live on in the minds of players even after the film ends on the big screen. This game will let people live, play and experience the universe of Baahubali in new ways,” he further adds.

God is in the details. And as you upgrade the game to various levels, you see the details on your own Rajya in the Baahubali universe. The challenge of bringing the epic world of Baahubali into a small screen was met by the art team watching the film over 100 times to recreate the extended universe with nuances such as iconography, colours, architectural styles, weaponry and clothing styles into one game board. From concept sketches to 3D models and paint overs, every detail of the game went through a laboured process of creation, development, and building.

“I like to think of Baahubali: The Game as an extended Maahishmati universe. The Game is another step for us in creating a cross-media fictional World Of Baahubali. To make this happen, we worked with Mark Skaggs and Moonfrog Labs to bring the World Of Baahubali to your phone!,” says SS Rajamouli.



The game is about the player’s skills as a general with the strategy and the smarts needed to become the most powerful Rajya in Mahishmati. The game can be played in two modes – Solo Player (Campaign) and Player versus Player (PvP). In Campaign mode, the player is a part of the Baahubali universe, where s/he constructs and defends her/his own Rajya. The player can build farms to maximise food production, erect barracks to build troops and drill gold mines to upgrade infrastructure and build more buildings. This gives players the resources to wage war and fight the Kalakeya in campaign mode. Attacking various Rajyas of the Kalakeyans such as the Watchtower, the Fort, Thieves’ Den and the Forbidden Village, brings more resources into the player’s Rajya.

In the PvP mode, players get to fight against other players, and here’s where one can form alliances with family and friends who are also playing the game. The player can enlist Mahishmati “heroes” including Baahubali, Kattappa, and Bhallala Deva, in her/his army. The heroes come with their special powers which the players can deploy to help them protect your base or attack with you.

Speaking about the game Moonfrog Labs, co-founder, Tanay Tayal comments, “Baahubali: The Game is an important milestone for us because it shows the quality of games that we can make and build in India. We’re excited to partner with Arka Mediaworks and SS Rajamouli. As a team, we love the film and want to do justice to all the work that SS Rajamouli and the Arka team have put into building it by making a great game that people can play and enjoy even many months after the films have come out in the theatres.”

Features of Baahubali: The Game

* Rule the strongest Rajya in Mahishmati – The goal of the game is to build the most powerful army, with the aid of the Baahubali heroes, and defeat the Kalakeyas! Through your strategy, cunning and smarts, you can build resources and defeat the enemy.

* Bring the Baahubali Heroes into your fold – Unlock powerful heroes and deploy their over-the-top abilities. Baahubali’s infamous Lion Punch and Bhallaladeva’s Chain Mace will make short work of your enemies.

* Build your Rajya and a Robust Army – Erect barracks, gold mines, palaces and grain storage to generate resources. Fight with 10 unique units, raised and trained from the kingdom of Mahishmati.

* Defend your Home – Ambush invaders with the treacherous Spike Traps and lay waste to your enemies with iconic weapons like the Arrow Machine.

* Destroy the Enemy – Lay siege to enemy fortresses using powerful War Elephants and long range Catapults. Steal the enemy’s resources and raze his structures to the ground.

* Battle with Players from Around the World – Fight live battles with friends, families, and players from all over the world while you experience the world of Baahubali.

* Join an Alliance – Form powerful alliances with your friends and wage war against others for the glory of Mahishmati!

Baahubali: The Game is available for download on Google Play. It will be available soon on the Apple App Store.