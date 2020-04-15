Genius Brands International extends the reach of ‘Rainbow Rangers’ across the Western Hemisphere

Genius Brands International has expanded the reach of its flagship animated preschool series, Rainbow Rangers across the Western Hemisphere with new broadcast deals signed, including Treehouse, owned by Corus Entertainment in Canada and Televisa in Mexico.

Commenting on the deal and the present situation, Genius Brands chairman and CEO, Andy Heyward said, “In these unusual times, we are seeing that viewing is increasing, and it underscores the timeless nature of animated programmes as an asset class immune to normal economic problems. Corus’ Treehouse channel, which reaches 80 per cent of Canadian preschoolers, now airs Rainbow Rangers season one and season two from Monday to Thursday. Mexico’s Televisa, which dominates the television market of the largest Spanish-speaking country in the world with a reach of 60 to 85 per cent of all households, will broadcast four episodes from season one each week beginning May 2020.”

Rainbow Rangers currently airs in the U.S. on Nick Jr. and in key territories around the world, including CCTV (China), Nickelodeon and NOGGIN (Latin America), Cartoonito (Italy), Discovery Kids (Middle East) and Tiffany Broadcasters Across Europe, Asia, and Middle East. Additionally, the series is available on China’s one of the streaming services, iQiyi, and Televisa’s BLIM TV in Mexico.

“With the addition of two A-List broadcast partners, Corus in Canada and Televisa in Mexico, we have significantly expanded the reach of Rainbow Rangers with maximum penetration across the Western Hemisphere. Additionally, we are currently in negotiations with a number of other leading broadcasters around the world. This special series delivers fun, adventure and entertainment together with important positive messaging of empowerment and diversity,” added Genius Brands Network head and International Distribution SVP Caroline Tyre.

Rainbow Rangers is a rescue-based series that follows the adventures of seven girls who are Earth’s first responders, protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world. The series boasts of a unique and accomplished team of creators from the animated motion picture and television worlds, including Rob Minkoff (Disney’s The Lion King director), Shane Morris (Disney’s Frozen co-writer), Tim Mansfield, and New York Times Bestselling author and Emmy Award-nominated writer Elise Allen (Dinosaur Train, Lion Guard, Barbie specials), who serves as head writer and co-creator.

Multiple Emmy Award-winning director Michael Maliani is the director of the series, with Heyward, serving as the executive producer.

Speaking about broadcasting the series, Corus Entertainment senior vice president of TV Networks Daniel Eves noted, “Rainbow Rangers is a welcome addition to our schedule on Treehouse. We look forward to bringing new preschool programming to Canadian viewers that emphasises the values of friendship, environmental responsibility, and inclusivity.”