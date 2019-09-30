Gaming lifestyle festival DreamHack is back in India with its second edition

NODWIN GAMING an esports company and media and entertainment network Viacom18 have come together once again to bring DreamHack back to India. This year’s event is titled DreamHack Delhi and will be held in the national capital of India, New Delhi, from 6 to 8 December 2019, at the NSIC Exhibition Ground. Like the previous edition, DreamHack Delhi will be streamed live on Viacom18’s OTT platform VOOT.

“We at DreamHack are happy to return to the great gaming country of India. Last year’s festival in Mumbai was historical as it was the first DreamHack festival ever to be held in Asia. India has a very strong gaming community, which we got to experience first hand during last year’s event. This makes DreamHack Delhi a natural next step in our effort in making the DreamHack experience the perfect culmination of the gaming year in India,” said DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark.

Dreamhack Delhi is aiming to witness gamers and esports enthusiasts unite for 72 hours of esports gaming competitions, LAN parties, sections of games from all generations. and a perfect stage for artists, cosplayers, developers and gamers to connect and grow. This edition promises all things DreamHack, including some exciting esports tournaments – such as the 55K USD (Rs 39 Lacs ) CS:GO Invitational tournament with top national and international teams invited.

Speaking about the network’s collaboration with NODWIN GAMING, Viacom18 head- strategy and data sciences Sidharth Kedia said, “Esports has been gaining immense popularity in India over the last couple of years. We have seen an increase in the number of gamers, gaming companies as well as brands associating with the gaming industry. The first season of DreamHack validated that India is definitely an emerging gaming market. At Viacom18 we have always been pioneers when it comes to experimenting with new ideas and formats. Considering the network’s affinity towards young audiences and backed with the success of DreamHack’s first Asia edition we were certain that we would bring it back for the Indian gaming community. We look forward to providing Indian gamers with a mega platform to showcase their gaming skills and compete with top gamers.”

“At its core, gaming is about friendships and stories. The bonds we make as friends with our common love for gaming. Nothing signifies that more than DreamHack and its two-decade journey. We at NODWIN Gaming and Viacom18 will put in all our effort to sculpt a DreamHack bigger and better than the last edition. There will be something for everyone at DreamHack Delhi. It’ll be fun, it’ll be a lot of fun,” said NODWIN GAMING founder and CEO Akshat Rathee.

This year’s edition will feature an array of games ranging from esports game titles like CSGO, Street Fighter V, Super Smash Bro, Tekken 7 and PUBG along with the classic collection of retro and table-top games where daily top scorers will be awarded from a prize pool of Rs 75,000 for retro games and Rs 100,000 for table-top games. Streamers of the country will get a golden chance to stream from the exclusive streamer zone.

DreamHack will bring its signature BYOC LAN party to New Delhi, with a line-up of the most popular games to the city that whole-heartedly loves LAN parties. BYOC at DreamHack Delhi will hold a total capacity of 400 seats to be shared by Epic and Super Epic pass holders. This time DreamHack Delhi will feature not only BYOC but also Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), where you can bring in your mobile phones and consoles to play on for three days. The BYOC LAN tournaments will have a total prize pool of Rs 3.6 Lacs and the BYOD tournaments Rs 2.4 Lacs.

Apart from games, the visitors can enjoy the vibrant art of cosplay, live performances by renowned artists, signing sessions with pro players and a merchandise zone to get hands-on the latest gaming apparel and collectables.

The gamers and non-gamers of the country loved DreamHack when it came for the first time to Mumbai. The South African CS:GO powerhouse, Bravado clinched DreamHack Mumbai’s Invitational title by beating Signify, the top Indian CS:GO roster at that time. On the other hand, Mineski beat Neon Esports to be crowned the Dota 2 champions. Ayaan Biswas for Street Fighter 5, Hugo Randez for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Abhinav Tejan for Tekken 7 were the other notable winners from the last edition.

Tickets for DreamHack Delhi 2019 start at Rs499 and are available on BookMyShow.