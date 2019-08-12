Gaming industry Veteran Vishal Gondal reveals GOQii India Health Quiz 2019

GOQii, India’s digital healthcare company headed by Vishal Gondal a game industry veteran, has announced ‘GOQii India Health Quiz 2019’ – a nationwide initiative to educate the masses with the right information on health.

Speaking about the GOQii India Health Quiz 2019, GOQii founder and CEO Vishal Gondal, said, “GOQii India Health Quiz is our mass health education initiative led by Akshay Kumar who was recently voted among the top 30 Health Influencers of India. Fake news and health myths can negatively impact a person’s physical and mental health. India Health Quiz initiative will help change this and get 130 crore Indians get the right information from the right source thereby making them healthier and happier.”

The GOQii India Health Quiz (IHQ) 2019 will be led by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar with a team of expert health coaches that include Sardar Singh, Olympian and ex-India Hockey Captain, Youtube fitness experts-Jeet Selal, Abhinav Mahajan and Ranveer Allhabadia, Luke Coutinho-Master Coach at GOQii just to name a few.

Commenting on the initiative, Akshay Kumar, Brand Ambassador of GOQii said, “ Today, most people turn to the web for health information. But it is always best to get all your health-related queries addressed by health experts and trainers. Hence, I am glad I am associated with a health initiative such as India Health Quiz that is aimed at educating and busting myths and learning facts about health that will go a long way in making people healthy.”

The India Health Quiz, is a 100-day live quiz challenge on the GOQii app, available on Android and iOS for free.

Given the current abundance of unverified health advice available on the internet, GOQii’s endeavour with the India Health Quiz is to make Indians aware and informed with the correct information regarding Health & Fitness.

Partnered by Times Network for this initiative, in this 100-day challenge, participants must watch LIVE GOQii play videos and participate in hourly quizzes, which will earn them points. These points can then be redeemed to win exciting prizes like GOQii Activity trackers, OnePlus 7, iPhone XR and the top cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh. The questions for this 100 day quiz challenge have been prepared by GOQii’s Health coaches and have been verified by its health experts.