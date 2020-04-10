Gaming continues to show growth with 44 per cent increase in game consumption hour

BARC and Nielsen Media jointly rolled the third part of the report on “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” which says gaming continues to show growth with an increase of 44 per cent in game consumption hour.

COVID-19 led disruption started affecting India hard since mid-March. BARC and Nielsen have put together for the industry to enlighten how it has impacted television consumption and smartphone usage. In the third session of the insights series they have considered at January as the Pre COVID-19 period, and compared it with weeks in from mid-March where the outbreak has been prominent. During this interval gaming has surged growth and have kept engaging people in lockdown. Here are the key findings on gaming: