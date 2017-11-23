FX School to provide up to 100 per cent scholarship in filmmaking, game design, VFX and more

Deserving students can earn a full 100 per cent scholarship as well as 75 per cent and 50 per cent scholarships towards FX School’s courses in filmmaking, visual effects (VFX), virtual reality game design and development, graphic design & digital art and computer graphics animation by taking a free test on 24 or 25 November.

This year FX School has allocated five 100 per cent scholarships! Last year, scholarships totalling 25 lakhs were awarded to aspirants.

FX School National Award winning academic director CB Arun Kumar says, “Our focus has always been on the students. The scholarship test is a big opportunity for deserving and needy students to get a high quality education and training that will give them viable career options.”

The scholarship test is free and will take place at 5 pm on 24 November and 3 pm on 25 November at FX School, Mumbai. Students must register by calling up or by filling up the form on their website.