FUN Union’s ‘Riki’ brands reach greater China with PPW

FUN Union announced a licensing agreement with Promotional Partners Worldwide (PPW) for the territories of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, enabling the children’s animations to reach a wider audience.

As the creator and distributor of entertaining and educational children’s animation series, FUN Union is all set to expand its presence in China with its two brands: BabyRiki and KikoRiki.

Established in 1992 and headquartered in Hong Kong, PPW will identify licensees and accelerate the development of FUN Union’s brands across consumer products, books and publications, theme parks, live shows, digital apps with cutting-edge technology, and video games within the greater region.

“We have been excited with the success of BabyRiki since we launched it last July. We also had plans to expand the presence of KikoRiki in China. Having PPW as a partner, it vouches for the popularity and potential of the brands,” said FUN Union CEO Christine Brendle.

Apart from children’s animation content, FUN Union also provides a dedicated network of resources featuring a holistic, positive approach to education for parents that will benefit their child’s development.

“PPW is always on the lookout for upcoming brands. The unique track record of the Riki brands, including BabyRiki and KikoRiki makes us confident about their potential in Greater China. At PPW, we look for high quality content and entertainment. We’re anticipating enormous success for the Riki franchise in the region and beyond,” said PPW CEO Ivan Chan.

With offices and agencies all over the world, PPW holds a network coverage extending over Greater China, South East Asia, North America and South America.

“Our new content for China is tailored just for children and parents in the region, and we are thrilled to be able to extend our presence on-line and off-line,” Brendle added.