FUN Union finances co-production with CCTV Animation and Riki Group

On Tuesday 4 July, FUN Union and the Riki Group signed a co-production agreement with China Central Television (CCTV) animation approving the development and production of a new animated series for primary school children, called “Krash and Hehe”. The agreement was signed during the state visit led by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

Its first season will include 52 episodes of 11 minutes and will be made in 3D CGI with 2D inserts. The production will be released in early 2019.

The story revolves in a toy store where, at night, the toys come to life and embark on an endless series of wild, wacky and FUN adventures.

FUN Union aims to bring uplifting, entertaining and educational content to children all over China. The Hong Kong start-up is financing the project and will be highly involved in its development. “This partnership integrates our values of quality entertaining content, with education at its core. And we are proud to be a part of such an exceptional opportunity to work with CCTV”, said FUN Union CEO Christine Brendle.

According to China director Zijing Wu, “This follows a steady success in the Chinese market where all KikoRiki and PinCode series have broadcasted on CCTV Kids with high ratings”.

The preschool programme “BabyRiki” will also launch on digital platforms in China starting from 8 July, 2017.