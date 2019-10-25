Fukrey Boyzzz catapults Discovery Kids to number three in the genre

Discovery Kids’ latest offering, Fukrey Boyzzz, made in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, has garnered huge traction from kids across the country and helped the channel leap forth to number three in the genre.

Discovery Kids gained 24 per cent to garner 80 Million Impressions, up from an average of 64 Million Impressions in the previous four weeks. The show premiered on October 12 and eventually led to a huge upsurge in viewership of 60 per cent in the afternoon slot and 84 per cent in the evening slot. The overall channel TSV during the week too galloped 19 per cent from 82 minutes to 98 minutes.

“Fukrey Boyzzz is a bold attempt to expand the viewership base of Discovery Kids. It is heartening to see that iconic and eclectic characters – Choocha, Hunny, Lalli and Bholi, their bond of friendship, masti and adventures in school have garnered such positive traction from kids across the country in the first week itself. This is a strong vindication of our content strategy. The introduction of Fukrey Boyzzz makes Discovery Kids’ package wholesome for our audiences. The festive season has begun wonderfully for us; the kids have lots to look forward to with a line-up of fresh new content every week for both Fukrey Boyzzz and Little Singham,” said Discovery Kids head Uttam Pal Singh.

Discovery Kids has revolutionised the Indian animation industry with Little Singham – an animation series inspired by India’s most successful Supercop brand Singham, and now has taken the ante further with the launch of Fukrey Boyzzz based on super hit Bollywood franchise Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

Discovery Kids is currently available in six languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. (Source: BARC, India (Urban + Rural), 2-14 Wk 42 ’19 Vs Avg. Wk 38-41’19).