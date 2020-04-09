Freeform president Tom Ascheim moves to Warner Bros.

Freeform president Tom Ascheim will be stepping down from his position as the head of the Disney-owned cable network this summer for an executive role at Warner Bros. He will join Warner Bros. as president of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

Ascheim will be responsible for leading the global strategy for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, managing the studios of Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation in Los Angeles and having global responsibility for the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) channel.

“I am thrilled to be joining Warner Bros. and especially excited to be working with the deeply talented folks at Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, TCM and Warner Bros. Animation,” said Ascheim. “I’ve been watching their work since I was a child and it’s thrilling to be part of such a storied group. I’m equally excited to be working again with Ann Sarnoff who remains one of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege to work with.”

Prior to Freeform, Ascheim served as chief strategy officer of Sesame Workshop and executive vice president of Sesame Learning, where he led the team in developing a digital, in-school and companion-home offering, which paired differentiated learning solutions with in-school assessment. From 2007-2011, Ascheim was CEO at Newsweek, successfully leading its sale and merger with The Daily Beast.