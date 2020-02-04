Framestore announces Akhauri P. Sinha as MD of Mumbai studio

Framestore is pleased to announce the appointment of Akhauri P. Sinha as the head of its new, purpose-built Mumbai studio. He joins from Method, where he was managing director of the studio’s Indian operations.

Sinha will report directly to Framestore’s global managing director, film, Fiona Walkinshaw, and will be responsible for setting up Framestore’s newest office, a state-of-the-art facility based in the heart of Mumbai’s vibrant tech district. “I’ve always loved how my role brings together business, creativity and technology, and Framestore exemplifies this”, said Akhauri. “Framestore is renowned for both the quality of its work and its unique strategic vision, and I’m looking forward to expanding the company’s global offering and making waves in the Indian industry.”

Sinha has worked across film, TV and VFX for over 20 years, with a career spanning companies such as Nimbus, MPC, BBC Studios and UTV (now Disney India). During his VFX stints he has overseen the Indian VFX work on over 50 features, including Jumanji: The Next Level. Ford vs Ferrari, John Wick: Chapter 3 and Birds Of Prey.

“Our clients come to Framestore expecting the very best,” said Framestore global managing director Fiona Walkinshaw. “Having that kind of reputation means demand is high, and with the global production boom we’re finding ourselves busier than ever and working on more and more ambitious projects. Opening in Mumbai echoes the rapid expansion of our Montréal studio and the launch of our new pre-production services – it’s a strategic decision to meet industry demands and deliver excellent work. I’m delighted to have someone with Akhauri’s experience on-board to lead our work in India.”

Mumbai is recognised as a hub for digital film-making excellence, and Framestore’s new studio is located at its epicentre – Goregaon’s Nesco IT Park. Framestore will be making significant hires, and aims to bring together existing in-house talent with the best local expertise.

“Akhauri brings with him expert, in-depth knowledge of India’s VFX landscape gained from a lifetime working on major film and TV titles,” said Framestore CEO Sir William Sargent. “This expertise is vital for the ambitious plans we have for Mumbai, and his experience scaling businesses and bringing together teams of high-performing creatives mean he’s exactly who we need to put our new studio on the map. I’m looking forward to seeing the Mumbai office grow and develop under Akhauri’s leadership, particularly since every office we open brings its own unique outlook and personality to Framestore’s creative culture.”

The new office will work alongside Framestore’s established global network – predominantly its London and Montréal studios – to create a cohesive international team that delivers best-in-the-business work. New recruits can expect to work on some of the global industry’s biggest films and franchises, as evidenced by a recent slate that includes Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Wonder Woman 1984, His Dark Materials and The Witcher.