Twentieth Century Fox releases final trailer of ‘Deadpool 2’

The Merc with a Mouth has teased what shenanigans would he be bringing to the theatres for his second bite of the cherry in previous clips. But Fox Star’s latest trailer, which is also apparently the final one, has more action and savagery than in any of those.

Cybernetic mutant Cable is mysteriously on the hunt for an unassuming kid. But Deadpool assembles a team of genetically-enhanced beings – Bedlam, Domino, Shatterstar, Surge and Zitgeist to take him on.

The new promo introduces some of them as they apparently ‘audition’ for Deadpool’s team ‘X-Force’, that later wreak havoc in the city when came together. But Deadpool is seen put to the sword by a visibly stronger and more tenacious Cable, as the two trade blows under the lights inside a sewage.

And yes, since it’s Josh Brolin playing Cable, there’s a reference to his other and more eminent antagonist character, Thanos! Deadpool really doesn’t pull punches in cocking a snook at every opportunity, does he? Oh, and there’s a jibe aimed at rival franchise DC too.

The visual effects appear on a par with superhero actioners like these, credits to Double Negative, Framestore and Method Studios.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 unleashes in cinemas on 18 May 2018 onwards.