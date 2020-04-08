Forza Street slated on mobile phones to release soon

Street Racing expeditions of Forza Street are no longer limited to the landscape of Windows 10 as Microsoft is bringing the title over to mobile platforms.

Forza Street will launch on 5 May 2020 and those that play will be given a free in-game Founders Pack that grants you the 2017 Ford GT and some bonus virtual credits and gold.

Forza is a series of simulation racing video games for Xbox consoles and Microsoft Windows published by Xbox Game Studios. The franchise is primarily divided into two series; the original Forza Motorsport series developed by American developer Turn 10 Studios, which focuses on primarily professional-style track racing events and series around various tracks both real and fictional, and the Forza Horizon series mainly developed by British developer Playground Games, which revolves around a fictional racing and music festival called the “Horizon Festival” and features open world environments set in fictional representations of real world areas in which players may freely roam and participate in racing events.

Microsoft has announced that Forza Street is launching on Android and iOS on May 5. Pre-registrations for Forza Street is limited to Android users via Google Play Store and Galaxy Store. Xbox Live users can already start building their car collection on Windows 10 and all the progress will carry over to the Forza Street app at launch. Forza Street seems to be less meticulous compared to other Forza titles. The mobile title will feature shorter races and emphasize mostly on collecting and upgrading cars.