‘Fortnite’ and Travis Scott partners to present Astronomical

Travis Scott and Cactus Jack have partnered with Fortnite for in-game experiential performance and the world premiere of a new song.

The Astronomical in-game experience takes place within Fortnite on Thursday, 23 April at 7PM EDT with the in-game waiting room opening 30 minutes prior to start. To accommodate the demand globally, multiple showings will occur for those in other time zones and those wanting to catch encore performances.

4/23 – The Americas – 7PM EDT

4/24 – EU & ME – 10AM EDT

4/25 – Asia & Oceania – 12AM EDT

4/25 – EU & ME – 11AM EDT

4/25 – The Americas – 6PM EDT

Ahead of the show on 4/23, Travis Scott will join the Fortnite Icon Series on 4/21, allowing players to get his exclusive outfits and emotes as well as unlocking other pieces by completing challenges. Attendees at the Astronomical event will also receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens free.

Here are a few reminders :